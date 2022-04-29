Railway Ministry cancels 753 trips to ensure priority routes for coal wagons

Amid the rampant rise in power demand and the subsequently worst electricity shortage in more than six years, the railway ministry has cancelled 753 trips to ensure priority routes for coal wagons and faster turnaround. These include mail, express and passenger services. The trips are likely to be suspended for an estimated duration of up to 10 days, according to an Indian Railways spokesperson.

A total of 533 coal rakes have been put on duty to aid the supply.

On Wednesday, 427 rakes were loaded with 1.62 million tonnes of coal for the power sector, reported ANI.

The surge in power demand, coupled with an extreme heatwave, has left most Indian states with a limited coal supply, which is the dominant fuel used in electricity generation in the country. From Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh, consumers are facing power cuts ranging from 2 hours to 8 hours.

Most states are facing severe heatwave conditions and the MET forecasts predict that the mercury can rise to up to 46-degree Celsius in Delhi which would further drive up the demand for coal.

With power cuts showing an increasing trend, April shortages could exceed the large cuts implemented in January 2016 during a previous shortfall in power supply.

Coal inventories are at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years and peak-power demand in India surged to a record high on Thursday and is seen rising by as much as 8 per cent next month, according to the power ministry. Electricity supply fell short of demand by 1.88 billion units, or 1.6 per cent, during the first 27 days of April, according to Reuters.

The sudden spike in coal demand is due to the increase in electricity demand which has forced the Indian Railways to cancel long-distance mail, express and passenger trains daily in the past couple of weeks to make more way for rakes carrying coal.

(Inputs from Manish Pant)

