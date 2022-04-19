Rajasthan: 10 killed, 8 injured as jeep rams into tractor in Jhunjhunu district

Ten members of a family were killed and eight others injured as a jeep rammed into a tractor trolley that was parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway, they added.

''Ten members of a family travelling in a jeep were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary tractor trolley,'' Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

The victims were returning after offering prayers at a temple, police said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident.

''My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May god give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read: Reliance Brands acquires majority stake in fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Also Read: IMF cuts global growth forecast due to "seismic waves" from Russia's war in Ukraine