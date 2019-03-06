Rajnath Singh launches Rs 1,900 crore infrastructure projects of CAPFs, others

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh launched on Wednesday 28 major infrastructure projects of the Central Armed Police Forces and other central police organisations costing nearly Rs 1,900 crore and spread over 17 states.

Singh also laid the foundation stones for three projects of the Land Ports Authority of India at a function held here.

The 28 major infrastructure projects inaugurated by the home minister belonged to the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, besides the Delhi Police and other central police organisations such as the Land Ports Authority of India, the NDRF and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

These projects, involving 71 non-residential buildings, 5,283 residential quarters and 34 barracks, constructed at a total cost of Rs 1,895.28 crore, are spread across 17 states -- Assam, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The home minister said the central government has been taking various measures to enhance the capacity building of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and in the last five years alone, 1,773 infrastructure projects of the CAPFs have been sanctioned with a total outlay of Rs 12,060 crore.

Out of these projects, 992 projects worth Rs 4,368.93 crore have been completed and the remaining projects are under various stages of construction and will be completed in the next 2-3 years, he said.

With the completion of the residential projects under implementation, the housing satisfaction level in CAPFs will be enhanced from 39.04 per cent to 48.30 per cent against authorised dwelling units, Singh said.

A sum of Rs 1,364.60 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Police for infrastructure projects in the last five years. A total of 35 projects consisting of 21 police stations, 10 police posts, two DCP Offices, one district lines and one housing project of 1,066 residential quarters have been completed.

A home ministry official said two Delhi Police projects to be inaugurated on Thursday at Kondli and Badarpur have police lines, a police station and 150 staff quarters.

The government has also approved the purchase of 200 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats and 582 LIG (Lower Income Group) flats from the DDA for the Delhi Police.

Besides, 12 projects consisting of four police stations, two DCP offices, one police lines, four housing projects (939 residential quarters) and 58 barracks will be completed within the next two years, the official said.

With the completion of these projects, the Delhi Police will be able to provide better office, residential accommodation and operational facilities to its field staff.

To augment border infrastructure, two Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Raxaul and Jogbani on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar have been developed by the Land Ports Authority of India at a cost of Rs 221.88 crore.

The home minister laid foundation stones for three construction works costing Rs 66.35 crore for providing accommodation to the border guarding forces deployed on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bangladesh borders.

The NDRF project involves office and training infrastructure, barracks and 16 residential quarters for its 8th battalion at Ghaziabad to be constructed in the first phase at a cost of Rs 99.36 crore.

Two Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSL) have been constructed at a cost of Rs 105.79 crore at Bhopal and Guwahati.

