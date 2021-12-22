Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils brand entity with 'Rising A' symbol

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air on Wednesday unveiled its brand identity with a ‘Rising A’ symbol and tagline, ‘It’s Your Sky.

"‘It’s Your Sky’ is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds," the airline said in a statement.

“Translating our purpose to serve every traveller with an innovative yet simple alternative required a modern and confident symbol. The Akasa Air brand identity encapsulates the collective spirit of flying and the individual pursuit of dreams for each of us,” said Vinay Dube, Akasa Air founder, MD and CEO.

The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting from summer of 2022.

In partnership with Akasa Air, the positioning and identity have been crafted by 26FIVE India Lab, a Mumbai-based brand engagement firm and part of NYC-headquartered 26FIVE Global Lab creative network, the carrier added.

Last month, Akasa Air had placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.

Boeing dominates India’s wide-body market of 51 planes but fare wars and high costs have led to casualties among full-service carriers, including Kingfisher Airlines in 2012 and Jet Airways in 2019, making low cost carriers and Airbus even more dominant.