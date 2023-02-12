Ramesh Bais appointed as new Governor of Maharashtra

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra. He will replace Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra. Bais has served as the 10th Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021. He was also the Governor of Tripura from July 2019 to July 2021. Bais was also the minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government from 1999. He served as a Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for the Environment and Forests. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Raipur.

Earlier in January, Koshyari offered to step down from the post of Governor. In a statement, Koshyari said that he had conveyed his wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mumbai. "It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers, and valiant fighters," said Koshyari.

Koshyari was appointed as Governor in September 2019. It was during his tenure, Uddhav Thackeray's government lost power to a breakaway faction led by Eknath Shinde, now the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Koshyari in the statement said he can never forget the love and affection he received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years. "During the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," he said.