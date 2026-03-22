'Refunds may take longer': Qatar Airways shares refund timeline, eligibility amid flight disruptions

Qatar Airways on Sunday said refund requests may take longer than usual as flight disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict and airspace closures continue to affect travel across the region.

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"Please note that due to current circumstances, refund requests may take longer than usual," the airline said. "Our teams remain fully committed to processing and resolving all requests as quickly as possible."

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Please note that due to current circumstances, refund requests may take longer than usual. Our teams remain fully committed to processing and resolving all requests as quickly as possible.



Eligibility

Customers with confirmed bookings and a travel date between 28 February and 30… pic.twitter.com/kPfsOlcM9d — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 22, 2026

The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings and a travel date between 28 February and 30 April 2026 are eligible for a refund or date change. It also said that refunds requested to the original payment method may take up to 28 working days. "Please check your email after submitting the request to track your refund status."

The airline added that refunds would cover only the unused value of tickets, with add-ons handled separately.

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Qatar Airways' advisory comes as regulators tighten flight operations across parts of West Asia.

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has asked airlines to avoid multiple airspaces in the region as part of safety risk assessments.

The DGCA said airlines should refrain from operating within the affected airspace at all flight levels and altitudes in Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

It added that any continued operations would depend on operators' safety assessments and required "robust contingency planning to cover all eventualities."

Indian carriers may continue to use airspace over Oman and Saudi Arabia under specified conditions, but must not operate below 32,000 feet in designated segments. The regulator said the advisory would remain in force until March 28 unless revised, and asked airlines to keep flight crews updated with the latest notices to airmen and airspace restrictions.