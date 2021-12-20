Reliance Foundation opens applications for its scholarship programme: Details here

Reliance Foundation on Monday announced that it has opened applications for its Reliance Foundation Scholarship programme under which, it will identify and support 100 undergraduate and postgraduate students with a grant award and development programme that will "nurture their skills to innovate for social good."

In 2021, 76 first year undergraduates and postgraduates were awarded the first Reliance Foundation Scholarships in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Sciences, the company said in a statement.

Eligibility criteria:

First-year undergraduate and postgraduate students from institutes across India pursuing degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, and Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering are eligible to apply. There is no entry fee.

Scholarship slots available:

Through the Reliance Foundation Scholarships, up to 60 undergraduate students will receive a grant of up to Rs. 4 Lakh each, while up to 40 postgraduate students will be awarded up to Rs. 6 Lakh each for the duration of their degree.

Basis of scholarship:

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit and applicants from across all socio-economic backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Led by founder Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation (RF) works towards facilitating transformative changes to ensure overall well-being and higher quality of life for all, the company further stated.

"The Reliance Foundation Schools provide quality education to 14,000 students a year, while the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships have provided over 12,500 scholarships since 1996, on a merit-cum-means basis for students to pursue higher education," it added.

