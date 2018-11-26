Reliance Jio top telco in terms of adjusted gross revenue in September quarter

Reliance Jio has emerged as the top telecom service provider in terms of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) at Rs 8,271 crore for the July-September quarter, according to Trai data.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) latest data showed that newly merged Vodafone Idea recorded an adjusted gross revenue (AGR) -- earnings from mobile phone services -- of Rs 7,528 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel at the third position with an AGR market share of Rs 6,720 crore for the said quarter.

The government's revenue share of licence and other fees is determined on the basis of the AGR from access services.

BSNL revenue market share stood at Rs 1,284.12 crore in July-September.

In the previous April-June 2018 quarter, Jio led the chart on a standalone basis with Rs 7,125.7 crore AGR. However, the combined AGR of Vodafone and Idea, which were in the process of merger, was more than that of Reliance Jio at Rs 8,226.79 crore.

Separately, Vodafone's AGR was Rs 4,483.69 crore, and that of Idea was 3,743.1 crore. Bharti Airtel's adjusted gross revenue was Rs 6,723.5 crore.

However, in terms of gross revenue, Vodafone Idea led the chart with Rs 13,542 crore. Airtel followed with Rs 11,596 crore GR and Jio were at third position with GR of 10,738 crore.

According to Trai, Jio led AGR market share in 11 out of 22 telecom circles, Airtel in 6 and Vodafone Idea in 5 telecom circles.