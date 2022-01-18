Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police prohibits para-gliders, other aerial platforms

The Delhi Police on Tuesday in an order stated that it will prohibit flying of para-gliders, para-motors, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, and other forms of sub-conventional aerial platforms for a period of 27 days starting 20 January, 2022 on account of mitigating any sorts of threats during Republic Day.

The order by Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Rakesh Asthana, read, "It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc."

This order shall come into force with effect from 20-01-2022 and shall remain in force for a period of 27 days i.e. up to 15-02-2022 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier, it further stated.

Thus, the Delhi Police, in pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function and added that violating the order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Separately, according to senior defence ministry officials, the number of people that would be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year would be curtailed by 70-80 per cent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing wave of COVID-19.

Approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade. Moreover, the decision on whether chief guests will come or not for this year's parade is yet to be taken by the Ministry of External Affairs, the officials mentioned. There was no chief guest at the parade last year.