scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
RIL to acquire new cricket team in UAE T20 league

Feedback

RIL to acquire new cricket team in UAE T20 league

"The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based eagues," according to a release.

RIL to acquire new cricket team in UAE T20 league (Photo: Reuters) RIL to acquire new cricket team in UAE T20 league (Photo: Reuters)

Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL side Mumbai Indians, is set to acquire a new franchise in the Emirates Cricket Board's upcoming UAE T20 League.

"The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based eagues," according to a release.

Nita Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians said, "I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new League.

Also Read: Amazon-Future case: SC irked over parties filing 'truckload' of bulky documents

Also Read: BT50 Tuesday movers: Adani Green Energy, Power Grid, JSW Steel, RIL among top gainers

TAGS:

Videos