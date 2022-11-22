RIL's Mukesh Ambani says India will become a $40-trillion economy by 2047

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said that India will witness an "unprecedented explosion" in economic growth in the coming decades and will grow to become a $40-trillion economy by 2047.

"India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities. From a $3-trillion economy, India will grow to become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, ranking among the top 3 economies of the world," he said while speaking at a convocation ceremony of Gujarat's Pandit Deendayal Energy University.

His remarks come at a time when India has emerged as the fastest large economy in the world with a GDP growth rate of over 7 per cent. China, the only large country which has grown massively in the past decades, is projected to grow at 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 4.4 per cent in 2023 while India will grow at over 6 per cent.

Earlier this week, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said that India will be the third-largest economy in the world before 2030 and the second-largest by 2050.

Today, Ambani shared three mantras with graduates to achieve success in life. He said that the graduates of the university have all the necessary ingredients to be the leaders India needs.

"And as leaders of India's future, you should ensure our nation leads the global clean and green energy revolution. It is a goal each one of you should pursue in mission mode. Let me share with you 3 mantras that will help you achieve success in this mission," he said.

Ambani then listed three mantras that are Think Big, Think Green, and Think Digital. He told the new graduates to be audacious dreamers. Every great thing ever built in this world was once a dream thought to be impossible, he said. "You have to own your dream with courage, nurture it with conviction and realise it with bold and disciplined action. It is the only way you can make the impossible possible," he said.

For the second mantra, the RIL chairman said the clean energy movement is about adopting a green mindset and it is about being sensitive to mother nature. "It is about inventing means to harvest its energy without harming it. It is about ensuring that we leave behind a better and healthier planet for future generations," he said.

For digital, Ambani said: "In your mission of making India a clean energy leader, digitisation will play the role of a force multiplier." He said technologies such as AI, Robotics, and IoT are powerful enablers of change. "Use them to your advantage. These three mantras will be your astras in your mission of making India a global clean energy leader," he added.