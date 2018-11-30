Samsung launches smart displays for the hospitality industry

With an aim to help the hospitality industry redefine user interactions by proving personalised and connected experience, Samsung has launched a range of smart TVs. Running on company's proprietary Tizen operating system, these TVs will have Samsung LYNKReach that powers innovative applications and personalised interface.

Priced between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000, Samsung claims that these televisions have specific and customised use in hotels, hospitals and educational sector as well. Although smart TVs in consumer segment are manufactured in the country, the hospitality TVs will be imported into the country. And at the moment, Samsung does not have any plans to manufacture these in India.

To be available in 43inch, 49inch, 55inch and 65inch sizes, the hospitality TVs are exclusively designed to match all sort of needs in terms of space and usability. For instance, the new UHD line-up of Hospitality TVs comes packed with new age technology like hospitality/home user interface, making it convenient for the hotels and hospitals to push relevant content and offer seamless connectivity.

Addition of access point brings in the capability to connect at least four devices to the WiFi network for accessing the internet. There is also a security mode to block ports, panel buttons, menu etc. The IT team will be able to control the TVs in the rooms via LAN. It also offers ace security features such as enabling the control/ locking the use of USB, HDMI, etc. so that guests cannot have unauthorised access to TV utilities.

On the consumer front, the TVs have conventional smart features like, screen mirroring technology which allows seamless streaming of mobile device content on the TV screen. Besides, there is an option to play content via Bluetooth connectivity from any handset -- Android, Tizen, Windows, Ubuntu and iOS. Using the power saving mode to save electricity, users can turn off the backlight of the display while listening to music. The TVs also support muting option or access to bedside headphone to watch the TV.

"Samsung has been providing businesses with integrated and customised solutions that result in unparalleled end-users' experience and satisfaction. This year, with these UHD models powered with Samsung's Tizen OS, we are expanding our services to suit the need of having a robust consumer interface for hotels, hospitals and education sector.

Our latest TVs focussed at the hospitality industry are bound to redefine experience for the industry as well as for the end users," says, Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.