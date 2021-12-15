SBI vacancies: Over 1,200 CBO positions available; check out how to apply

The State Bank of India announced the recruitment process for over 1,200 Circle Board Officers (CBO). According to the official notice issued by the public lending company the candidates can apply for the process latest by December 29, 2021.



How to apply for the post?



1. Go to the official website https://bank.sbi/careers and open the application form under current openings.

2. While filling the form, candidates have to be careful of each detail filled. In the admit card, only 35 characters of the name will be printed.

3. Candidate has to pay fees through the payment gateway in the form.



It is advisable that candidates retain at least 8 copies of the same photograph which will be uploaded at the time of online registration and for further stages of this selection process.

Eligibility criteria



1. Only graduate candidates between the age group 21-30 can apply

2. Minimum 2 years of experience post essential academic qualification experience is required



Selection procedure



Online written test: The online written test will be of 120 marks for a time duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Screening committee: The shortlisted candidates will be put before a screening committee.

Interview: It will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection.

The result will be displayed on the bank’s official website.

