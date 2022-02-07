SC adjourns hearing on Haryana's 75% local quota in pvt jobs till Feb 11

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing till February on the appeal of the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the state law on providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for local candidate, reported news agency ANI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Haryana mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli for hearing the case today.

Mehta, appearing for the state government, urged the bench that the matter was urgent and may be listed for hearing on Tuesday.

As some other lawyers expressed difficulties, the bench listed the plea for consideration on February 11.

The Haryana high court had on last Thursday granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including Gurgaon.

The high court admitted multiple petitions against implementation of the law -- Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, counsel of one of the petitioners had said.

The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.

The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)