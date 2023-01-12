Security breach at PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka as man tries to garland him

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached during a roadshow in Karnataka on Thursday. A young man breached the security cover to give him a garland. He was pulled away by security personnel during his roadshow in Hubballi.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi.



(Source: DD)

The incident happened when the Prime Minister was holding a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka.

In January 2022, PM Modi's security was breached in Punjab when his convoy was blocked by some protestors, around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM Modi, for which the Centre blamed the state police and administration.

After the lapse, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report from the state government and asked it to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The MHA said the Prime Minister’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to the Punjab government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, and security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which was clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, Prime Minister Modi, who was to inaugurate some projects in Hussainiwala, returned to Delhi.