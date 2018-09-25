Sensex dives 6% since its August peak, wiping out Rs 8.47 lakh crore of investor wealth

A month ago, the Sensex was on a bull-run, setting new all-time high records practically every day. But going by the past 17 trading sessions, the bears are now out roaring. The BSE Sensex has dived 6% since August 29, when it hit a peak of 38,989.65. And this market turmoil has reportedly wiped out nearly Rs 10 lakh crore of investor wealth - a whopping Rs 8.47 lakh crore in just five sessions till Monday.

The carnage would have been worse had the markets not rebounded today, breaking its five-day losing streak. The 30-share BSE index closed 347.04 points up at 36,652.06, and the 50-share NSE Nifty ended 90.30 points higher at 11,057.70 helped by gains in market heavyweights like HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki.

According to MoneyControl, as many as 207 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index have plunged 10-40% since August 29, including Dewan Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Central Bank of India, Reliance Communications, Bharat Electronics, Adani Power, Jaiprakash Associates, Reliance Capital and IL&FS Transport among others.

Selling pressure extended in the last five trading sessions which resulted in the fall of nearly 1,800 points in the S&P BSE Sensex and over 500 points for the Nifty. Led by the extreme bearish market sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went down sharply by Rs 8,47,974.15 crore to Rs 1,47,89,045 crore.

In the S&P BSE Small-cap index, as many as 405 stocks have plunged 10-50%, including names like Jet Airways, Rolta India, Sunil Hitech, IL&FS Investment Managers, Ruchi Soya, Gravita India, Unitech, HDIL, Escorts, Kwality, Nitco and Vijaya Bank.

Multiple factors have contributed to the market turmoil, from the falling rupee and relentless selling by foreign investors to rising bond yields, rising cost pressure for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fiscal concerns. Liquidity concerns amid reports that China has called off planned trade talks with the US further weighed on the market sentiment.

To allay the fears of investors, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday said that the government would take all measures to ensure adequate liquidity for NBFCs and mutual funds. "In spite of assuring statements by key government and institutional leaders, market was concerned about the near-term headwinds like quality and increased cost of funds along with tighter liquidity," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, told PTI. "At the same time, consolidation in emerging markets, continued increase in oil prices and high valuation further aggravated the anxiety."

Worse, according to experts, these market fears and rumours are likely to rule the roost till the general elections of 2019. Hence, investors must brace for such events. But there's a silver lining, too - let's not forget that market routs give long-term investors a chance to accumulate their choicest stocks.

"In the current market scenario, one should avoid leveraged positions and investors should diversify their portfolios and keep at least 15-20% in liquid funds or cash. Value-picking can be seen in a host of stocks where valuations have hit nadir compared to some of the flavour of the season stocks or sectors," Ajay Jaiswal, President - Strategies & Head of Research at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management, told the portal.

"For instance, most blue-chip PSU stocks have fallen 40-60 percent primarily due to falling fiscal health of the country and uncertainties surrounding general elections 2019. The outcome of the General Elections is just eight months from now, hence value investors with 12-18 months perspective can buy a host of PSU and capital goods stocks," he added.

With PTI inputs

(Edited by Sushmita Choudhury)