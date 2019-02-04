Sensex ends 113 points higher, Nifty closes above 10,900; RIL jumps 3%

The benchmark BSE Sensex Monday recovered from the day's low to end 113 points higher, led by gains in RIL and heavy buying by foreign investors ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review.

After gyrating nearly 400 points between the day's low of 36,225.48 and an intraday high of 36,622.77, the 30-share index ended 113.31 points or 0.31 per cent, higher at 36,582.74.

The NSE Nifty also edged higher by 18.60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 10,912.25.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the biggest gainer, rallying 3.52 per cent to Rs 1,291.15.

The scrip contributed 139.52 points to the bourse's gain.

Other gainers include ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, HDFC and HUL, surging up to 3.03 per cent.

While PowerGrid, Yes Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, L&T and Bajaj Finance were the top losers, falling up to 3.13 per cent.

Despite caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review, scheduled to begin Tuesday, heavy buying in RIL lifted benchmark indices, traders said.

Weak cues from other global indices also capped the gains on domestic bourses, they added.

Broader indices, however, ended in the red, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap falling up to 1.17 per cent.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading 43 paise lower at 71.68 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures rose 1.23 per cent to USD 63.52 per barrel.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,315.89 crore Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.46 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.30 per cent; while Korea's Kospi slipped 0.06 per cent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up down 0.03 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 fell 0.24 per cent in late morning deals. While London's FTSE surged 0.22 per cent.