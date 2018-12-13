Sensex ends 150 points higher, Nifty settles above 10,750; Yes Bank, Sun Pharma top laggards

Extending rally for the third straight session, the Indian benchmarks ended higher on Thursday, led by gains in index heavyweights such as, Infosys, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors. The market sentiment also got lift from strong macro numbers and positive global cues.

The BSE SENSEX closed 150.57 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 35,929.64, and the NSE Nifty ended at 10,791.55, up by 53.95 points, or by 0.50 per cent. During the day's trade, the BSE Sensex touched an intra-day high and low of 36095.56 and 35794.51, while the NSE Nifty touched high and low 10838.6 and low of 10749.5.

In line with the benchmark indices, the broader market ended higher, with MidCap and SmallCap indices rising as much as 0.82 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively.

On the sectoral front, all the indices settled in positive terrain, barring metal stocks, while consumer durables and capital goods index emerging as top gainers, gaining as much as 1.4 per cent and 1.27 per cent, respectively.

The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was positive. Out of 2847 shares traded, 1561 advanced, 1131 shares declined, and 155 remained unchanged.

Among the individual stocks, Yes Bank tumbled over 6 per cent, paring early gains over 4 per cent, after the bank said it is yet to finalise the name of MD & CEO. "The Bank's Nomination & Remuneration Corrunittee (N&RC) and Board of Directors have finalised the recommendation for Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman position and shall be promptly seeking requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank of India," YES Bank said in filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. The next board meeting will be held on January 9, the private lender informed the exchange.

Sun Pharmaceutical dipped 2 per cent after markets regulator Sebi said it is examining the whistleblower complaint against the drug maker. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Rs. 1980.00, -1.92%), Tata Steel Ltd. (Rs. 511.00,-1.81%), Coal India Ltd. (Rs. 244.40,-1.07%), were among losers.

According to analysts, investor sentiment on Dalal Street was positive amid easing trade tension between the US and China coupled with fall in crude prices and strong macro data. Retail inflation eased to a 17-month low of 2.3 per cent in October and industrial output growth rose to an 11-month high of 8.1 per cent during the month, raising hopes of an interest rate cut that would strengthen economic growth. The trades also expect that new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das would work more closely with the government.

Overseas, Asian stocks ended higher on Thursday following a strong overnight finish on Wall Street amid hope of easing tensions between the US and China. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surged 0.99 percent to close at 21,816.19 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended 1.29 percent higher at 26,524.35 points and the China's Shanghai SE Composite Index settled 1.23 percent higher at 2,634.05 points.

Stocks in Europe were trading lower in opening session as investors weighed persistent concerns over global relations after Trump administration officials on Wednesday indicated that Beijing will have to do more to end the tariff war.

