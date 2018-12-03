Sensex, Nifty close higher for 6th straight session; Yes Bank top gainer, Sun Pharma falls 7%

Indian benchmark indices ended higher in choppy trade on Monday, supported by steady buying across realty, power and metal stocks. Early today, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex opened 250 points higher, but failed to leverage the early momentum due to selling across pharma and auto stocks.

Extending rally for the sixth straight session, the BSE SENSEX closed at 36,241, up by 46.7 points or by 0.13 per cent, and the NSE Nifty ended at 10883.75, up by 7 points or by 0.06 per cent. During the day's trade, BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 36,446.16 and intraday low of 36,099.68, while the NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 10,941.2 and intraday low of 10,845.35.

Outperforming the benchmark indices, the broader markets, MIDCAP and SMALLCAP rose 0.46 per cent each.

The market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was positive.

On BSE out of total shares traded 2950, 1425 shares advanced, 1349 shares declined, and 176 were unchanged.

YES Bank was the top gainer among the 30-Sensex components and rose nearly 5 per cent as investor remained bullish on stock despite the adverse developments that has rattled the stock to 52-week low last week. Among others, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs. 1825.90,+4.12%), Vedanta Ltd. (Rs. 203.05,+3.70%), NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 145.10,+3.68%), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Rs. 322.90,+2.98%), were notable gainers.

On the flip side, shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries settled 7.5 per cent lower after media reports suggested that capital market regulator SEBI is likely to reopen the investigation into the insider trading case against the company and its promoters.

Stocks from the realty, power and metal were the major gainers, while pharma and auto stocks were the key losers in today's trading session.

Auto stocks got a bear hug on Monday after their monthly sales data for November failed to impress investors. Ashok Leyland was the top laggard, falling over 4 per cent to Rs 107.55, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 764.00,-3.32%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (Rs. 942.00,-1.76%), Apollo Tyres Ltd. (Rs. 234.65,-1.57%) and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (Rs. 3015.00,-1.41%), among others.

On the economy front, the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose for the third consecutive month in November, up from 53.1 in October to 54.0, driven by stronger demand conditions and greater sales, manufacturers increased production. The rise was led by intermediate goods firms, although robust growth was also seen in the consumer and capital goods categories. The latest figure signalled the strongest improvement in the health of the sector in almost one year.

Overseas, Asian stocks closed higher on Monday as investors cheered easing trade tension between the US and China. Following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit last week, both the nations announced a temporary halt in trade tariffs.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar