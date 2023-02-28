Setback for Manish Sisodia: SC refuses to entertain Delhi Dy CM's plea against his arrest by CBI

In a setback to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain his plea against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has arrested him in the alleged liquor scam case. He challenged his arrest in the apex court, which today asked him to approach the Delhi High Court.

The top court said various legal remedies were available for Sisodia in various forums including a bail plea in Delhi HC. The SC said it can not interfere or intervene in the matter and that just because an incident happens in Delhi does not mean the matter will come to the top court.

On Monday, a special Delhi court sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

Passing the order, Special judge M K Nagpal said that though the accused had joined the ongoing probe on two earlier occasions, it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination. Thus, the court said, Sisodia has failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him during the investigation so far.

The court further observed that it is true that he cannot be expected to make self-incriminating statements, but the interests of justice and of a fair investigation require him to come up with some legitimate answers to the questions which are being put to him by the investigating officer (IO).

"Some of his subordinates are found to have disclosed certain facts which can be taken as incriminating against him and some documentary evidence against him has also already surfaced...," the court said, adding that a proper and fair investigation requires that "some genuine and legitimate answers to the questions being put to him about the same are to be found" and hence, in considered opinion of this court, "this can only be done during custodial interrogation of the accused."



