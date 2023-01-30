Shah Rukh Khan elated at Pathaan's success, thanks audience for 'bringing life back to cinemas'

After the massive box office success of Pathaan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday thanked the audience for bringing life back to the cinema. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, the spy-thriller has already earned Rs 542 crore worldwide. Today, Shah Rukh Khan along with co-star John Abraham interacted with the media and thanked everyone for the success despite some adverse remarks about the movie ahead of its release.

SRK, as he is globally known, said there was no objective or reason behind the meeting with the media. "The film was shot during Covid. The film entailed so much work, we all were involved in it. Due to this, we could not meet anyone," the actor, who is in the lead role in the movie, said.

But somewhere down the line, he said, everybody in cinema, media, radio, television and social media has shown so much kindness to the film. "All of us here are extremely grateful - first, to the audience; and second, to all the people in media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that could have curtailed the happy release of this film," the Pathaan actor said.

"I just want to say there is so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness, not only us but the whole film industry - what is rightly or wrongly called Bollywood or the Indian film industry. "I thank you on behalf of all our colleagues, friends, and film industry for bringing life back to cinemas," he said.

Ahead of the release, Pathaan had run into a controversy over its song 'Besharam Rang'. Some Bajrang Dal activists called for the boycott of the movie and threatened cinema owners in some places against the screening of the movie.

In Assam, some activists stormed a theatre in Narengi, where the film was slated to be screened. After the incident, Shah Rukh Khan dialed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who assured the actor that the law and order situation would be maintained during the release.

During his interaction today, SRK said there were times when he had to call people and ask them "to please let us release our film peacefully". "Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film (Pathaan) for the people," he said.



