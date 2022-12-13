'Situation stable at border': China's first reaction on clash with Indian troops in Arunachal's Tawang

India-China clash in Tawang: Days after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, China on Tuesday said that the situation at the border was stable, Reuters reported today. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the situation at the India-China border was 'generally stable', the agency said.

Last week, a clash broke out between Indian and Chinese troops after around 300 PLA soldiers tried to change the status quo in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh. The incident happened in the early hours of December 9. This was the first border clash between both the countries after deadly Galwan clash in 2020 in Eastern Ladakh.

Today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament about the skirmishes between Indian soldiers and the Chinese PLA. He said on December 9, the Chinese PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner: Raksha Mantri December 13, 2022

The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner, he said, adding that the ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts.

"The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side," Singh said.

The minister praised the Indian military commanders and said that due to their timely intervention, the PLA soldiers went back to their locations.

As a follow-up of the incident, he added, the local commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms.

"The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," he said.

Singh assured the House that Indian forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it.

"I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort. Jai Hind," he said.

The opposition has, however, targeted the government for not informing the House earlier as the incident happened on early Friday but the first information about it came only on Monday.