Soon, you may not have to take out electronic devices at airports' security check; here's why

The practice of taking out all electronic devices from handbags to put them in scanners at airports for security checks may end soon.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the aviation security regulator, has recommended the installation of scanners that will give a three-dimensional view of the objects in hand baggage. The new scanners will be based on tomography technology, which will allow security personnel to identify devices inside the bags.

Currently, the scanners at airports provide a two-dimensional view of the objects inside hand baggage.

The regulator has proposed installing scanners based on computer tomography technology at airports that will provide a three-dimensional view of the objects in hand baggage, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Joint Director General Jaideep Prasad said while speaking to PTI.

With such scanners, he said, passengers will not be required to take out their electronic devices from hand baggage before going through the scanner.

Installation of such scanners is also likely to reduce congestion and speed up security checks at airports.

Earlier this month, many travellers complained of huge congestion and delay at security checks at Delhi airport's Terminal 3. They complained of serpentine lines at security checks and fight for trays among travellers.

Following the flurry of complaints, the airport authorities took a number of measures including installing additional scanners at security checks and opening two more entry gates to reduce congestion.

Earlier on December 8, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said that the authorities have planned to install full body scanners at all airports in a phased manner.

