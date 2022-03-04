Spin legend Shane Warne passes away: Cricket fraternity in shock, pays tribute

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52 from a "suspected heart attack", reported Fox Sports on Friday. Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.
Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, having retired as Test cricket's second most prolific wicket-taker.
The cricket fraternity is shocked at the sudden passing away of the Australian spinner and condolences for him and his family have started to pour in.
Virendra Sehwag was among the first ones to pay his tributes to Warne's passing. "Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," wrote former Indian cricketer on Twitter.
While former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar wrote, "Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am. What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer."
"Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!," wrote Ajinkya Rahane about Shane Warne.
"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket," wrote Sir Vivian Richards.
"The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him," wrote Shahid Afridi.
Former Indian cricket team captain Kris Srikkanth wrote, "Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace."
Warne was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in the 1994 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. He was the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 1997 (Notional Winner).
In 2000, he was selected by a panel of cricket experts as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet, and the only one still playing at the time. He officially retired from all formats of cricket in July 2013.
Also read: Shane Warne, Australia cricket legend, passes away at 52
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today