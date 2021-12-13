Srinagar: At least 2 cops dead, several injured after attack on police bus

At least two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been killed and 12 injured on Monday when militants opened fire on their bus on the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries an attained martyrdom," Kashmir Zonal Police tweeted.

The attack took place in Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area this evening. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital, the police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said.

No terrorist outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the firing on the police bus which came on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit.

On December 13 in 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people. All five terrorists were shot dead.