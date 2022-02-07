Supertech twin towers' demolition works to begin in two weeks, orders SC 

The demolition works for pulling down illegally raised twin towers of real estate developer Supertech in Noida shall start in two weeks, the Supreme Court ordered on Monday.

The apex court directed New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) CEO will convene meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for demolition of twin 40-storied towers of Supertech Emerald Court.

Last week, SC had refused to reopen the settlement reached between home buyers of the Emerald Court project and Supertech Ltd on the refund, saying it has to be fair to the developer too.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant had directed Supertech to make the payments to the home buyers of the amount, computed by the amicus curiae Gaurav Aggarwal, on or before February 28.

It said that in cases where home loans are outstanding, the developer shall clear the home loans on or before March 31 and furnish NOCs from the concerned financial institutions to the home buyers, no later than within a period of April 10, 2022.

The apex court had on August 31 ordered the demolition of the twin towers 'Apex and Ceyane' under the supervision of officials of the local Noida Authority.

The planned razing of the 40-storey superstructures had come up in violation of building bye-laws in Sector 93A of the city, it had said.

