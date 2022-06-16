Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack in Himachal Pradesh

Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffered a heart attack in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, stated BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. He added that arrangements are being made to airlift Justice Shah back to Delhi for further treatment.

In a tweet, Bhatia wished for Justice Shah’s speedy recovery. “Hon'ble Justice MR Shah Judge Supreme Court of India has suffered a heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh. Arrangements being made to rush him to Delhi. Praying to God for his speedy recovery,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has been in touch with Justice M R Shah and MHA for bringing him to Delhi for treatment, sources told the news agency. Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.