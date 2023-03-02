Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack; 'angioplasty done, stent in place'

Actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday took to her social media handle to confirm that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed that she had suffered a heart attack. "Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’," she said in her post.

"Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir)," the post read.

She also stated that she had a couple of people to thank, who played a very crucial role in the time of need.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!. I love you guys beyond!!!!," she added further.

Soon after the actress shared the post, her well-wishers prayed for her speedy recovery.

"Get well soon. Wishing you speedy recovery," said a user. "Omg what a news, look after yourself. You are a inspiration to millions love and light," said another. "Wishing u a speedy recovery and much more energy and healthy life till infinity," added an Instagram user.

Just a few days back, the actress had informed her fans that she was slightly under the weather.

"#lookforward #stepforward #moveforward & just like that, everything is behind you!!!! Aah! The simplicity of life!!! I love you guys!!!! Slightly under the weather. want lots of healing energy. you send , I receive!!!! Have a beautiful day!!!," the post stated.

She further mentioned, "Thank you sooooooo much for all the love & healing energies you sent my way oh the power of collective prayers life saving indeed!!! I love you guys!!!!."

Sen was last seen in the second season of Disney Plus Hotstar show Aarya. She will soon be seen in Aarya season 3.

