Tackling coronavirus, the Andhra way

As India is trying to flatten the curve of coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh has come up with a unique way. The Andhra government has turned 4.5 lakh volunteers and secretaries from 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats into 'Corona Warriors'. Along with Asha workers and auxiliary nurses, they are working day and night to contain the spread.

As part of the control measures, all the village volunteers have been asked to go on a house-to-house survey and check on foreign returnees. They are making sure that every foreign return is at home, isolated. For more than a month, lakh of village volunteers fanned out to identify foreign returnees. So far, of the 1.41 crore targeted households, 1.33 crore have been covered in the survey and traced 12,953 foreign returnees. Of all those identified, 2052 have completed 28 days observation, 10841 are still under home isolation and 60 are under hospital observation.

The Asha and ANM workers along with the volunteers are taking down details and asking people if they have come in contact with a foreign return person or if they have any coronavirus symptoms. If they come across any suspected case, they immediately alert the medical teams and keep the individuals isolated.

So far authorities at Visakhapatnam International airport and seaports alone have screened 11,640 passengers. Almost 160 samples have been tested to date, 130 of them turned out to be negative and results are awaited for 25 samples. Officials are also running checkups in a radius of 3 km in areas around positive cases.

The village volunteers across the state were employed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The government has given the slogan of 'No to panic, yes to precautions' to the initiative.

On the first of every month, these volunteers also deliver pensions at the doorstep, ration supplies and other welfare programs launched by the government.

