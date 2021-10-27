TCS wins 2021 HPE GreenLake Ecosystem Partner of the Year Award

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) GreenLake Ecosystem Partner of the Year Award.

The 2021 HPE Partner of the Year Awards recognise HPE partners committed to customer excellence, strong performance, focus on growth, and dedication to mutual achievements.

"TCS Enterprise Cloud along with the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, enables a flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-grow foundation for infrastructure, virtual desktop infrastructure, advanced analytics for SAP S/4 HANA, and modern storage," TCS said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Together, TCS and HPE provide customers with solutions to accelerate their digital transformations, from edge to cloud, and help enterprises around the world tackle their toughest issues to achieve transformative business outcomes," the company said.

TCS Enterprise Cloud supports mission critical workloads and provides access to industry solutions.

Satishchandra Doreswamy, global head, TCS Enterprise Cloud said, “We are delighted to win the HPE GreenLake Ecosystem Partner of the Year award. This recognition reflects our drive to deliver best in class customer experience through our contextual solutions, ability to drive transformation at scale and help customers realise their growth aspirations.”

“We are proud to recognise TCS as the 2021 HPE GreenLake Ecosystem Partner of the Year. I look forward to continuing this legacy of success in bringing our joint solutions to the market with the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform,” said George Hope, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE.

Also Read: India targets major global firms like Tesla, Samsung for local battery manufacturing: Report

Also Read: TATA plans sale of its US soda ash unit worth $1 billion