scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Temple elephant undegoes COVID test in Puducherry

A team of veterinarians collected swab samples from the female elephant named 'Prakruti' on Thursday in the presence of Joint Directors of Animal Husbandary, Karaikal Dr Latha Mangeshkar and Dr Gopinath

Elephant Elephant

An elephant belonging to the Lord Saneeswara temple at Tirunallarin Karaikal district has undergone COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure.
A team of veterinarians collected swab samples from the female elephant named 'Prakruti' on Thursday in the presence of Joint Directors of Animal Husbandary, Karaikal Dr Latha Mangeshkar and Dr Gopinath.
The Puducherry government had ordered the test as a precautionary measure, officials said.
Joint Director Latha Mangeshkar said that the samples would be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Bareillyin Uttar Pradesh and it will take about a week to get the results.
Prakruti was brought to Tirunallaras a calf in 2011 from the Sakrebayalu elephant camp in Shimoga district of Karnataka.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos