'Temples not going to create jobs': Sam Pitroda sparks controversy; BJP says 'intention to spew venom on Hindus'

Sam Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, on Monday triggered a controversy by saying that India is facing unemployment and high inflation but everyone is talking about temples, and temples are not going to create jobs.

"We have a problem with unemployment, inflation, education, and health. No one talks about these things. But everyone talks about Ram, Hanuman, and mandir. I have said that temples are not going to create jobs," Pitroda said while addressing the Indian diaspora in New York. Pitroda made these comments in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 10-day visit to the US.

Sam Pitroda, an associate of Rajiv Gandhi, is as clueless as vicious. He can baby sit his colleague’s overgrown son but need not berate India, of which he has no clue…



For instance, retail inflation in India is down to 4.7% in April 2023, lowest in 18 months. Wholesale… pic.twitter.com/XhLzUpCOOQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 5, 2023

Pitroda's remarks did not go down well with a section of people and the BJP, which shot back saying that he was "as clueless as vicious". BJP's IT Cell Head Amit Malviya said the retail inflation in India was down to 4.7 per cent in April 2023, the lowest in 18 months. "Wholesale inflation is in the negative zone and was -0.92% for the same period, lowest in 34 months. India’s inflation is much lower than the US, for instance, a country Pitroda lives in."

Similarly, he said, on education, health, and employment, India was much better placed, despite a debilitating pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, as compared to world economies. "But Sam's intention to spew venom on Hindus and denigrate Temples, which have sustained civilisations, not just economies, was perhaps to please the coordinators of the program in NY and the audience they may have drawn in."

Malviya said it was no secret now that some 'coordinators' associated with the New York program were closely linked to organisations, which were front for the Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim Brotherhood. "After hobnobbing with activists linked to George Soros, it was perhaps time to turn to the likes of MCNJ, ICNA, IAMC, and IMANA, among others… All these organisations are interlinked and manned by functionaries whose raison d’être is to undermine India’s interest, on international fora," he said.

The BJP leader also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said Pitroda spoke for him, whose studied silence was an endorsement of the Hinduphobic diatribe. During his address there, Pitroda said India's democracy was under stress and institutions were compromised whether it was judiciary, police, income tax office, ED, and even universities.