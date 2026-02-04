The Messi Experience comes to India in 2026 to these two cities: Details here

India is set to get a front-row seat to Lionel Messi’s football story this March, with The Messi Experience - A Dream Come True arriving as one of the biggest stops on its 2026 world tour. After drawing crowds across cities including Buenos Aires, Puerto Rico, Panama, Beijing, Chicago, Mexico City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Sao Paulo, the exhibition will now bring its immersive format to Indian fans with two confirmed dates.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, the experience will premiere in Mumbai from March 20, 2026, before moving to Bengaluru from June 19, 2026. The Indian edition will be hosted at Century Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai, and Bhartiya City Mall, Bengaluru.

“I am thrilled to see this project come to life and bring fans even closer to me - both on and off the field” said Leo Messi. “I have always sought to inspire and connect with people through my passion for soccer, and this experience will allow Indian fans to relive the most unforgettable moments of my career.”

The India debut is designed as a landmark showcase, built for football followers, families, and anyone interested in the journey behind one of sport’s biggest names.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer- Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “The Messi Experience’s debut in India marks a new chapter for football lovers across the country, bringing them closer than ever to one of the world’s most celebrated sporting personalities through a landmark exhibition.”

Hosted across two of India’s most vibrant cities, the exhibition is built as an interactive journey through the defining moments of Messi’s rise, tracking his growth, challenges, and career milestones. From his early days in Rosario to lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the experience aims to recreate the chapters that shaped his legacy.

The format runs for 75 minutes and is spread across nine themed zones, combining Artificial Intelligence, immersive environments and exclusive content. Visitors will be able to “train like Leo Messi,” step into recreated match moments, and explore personal stories linked to his football career.

The exhibition will also feature an official merchandise store and an activation zone, giving fans additional ways to engage beyond the main walkthrough.