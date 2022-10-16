This 11-year-old from Manipur is leading anti-coal mine protests in Chattisgarh

Licypriya Kangujam, an 11-year-old climate activist, from Manipur is leading the protests against coal mining in the Hasdeo Aranya region of Chattisgarh.

Located in the northern district of Sarguja, Hasdeo is a biodiversity-rich dense forest and is called "the lungs of Chattisgarh". The region also has one of the largest coal reserves in India. It is spread over 170,000 hectares and its forests are home to over 350 species of animals, according to The Diplomat.

There are 23 coal blocks in the region but the tribals have been protesting against them for over a decade saying that any mining in the region will destroy the forest.

In March this year, the state government gave a go-ahead for coal mining in an area of 1,136 hectares for the second phase of Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB), triggering a fresh bout of protests in Chattisgarh. The protest intensified after the felling of trees started in September.

Now, a young activist from Manipur is leading the protests in the region. She has been carrying out marches, holding sit-in protests, delivering speeches, and putting out threads on Twitter arguing why coal mining should be stopped in Hasdeo.

Adani Coal Mining at Hasdeo Forest, India. 😢



Before After pic.twitter.com/kekWrE1EDT — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 15, 2022

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Kangujam said Hasdeo is a rich biodiversity hotspot of the country covering 170,000 hectares of forest land with over 450 species of plants and animals. She said over 20,000 indigenous tribal people live in the region. "One of the villagers said that whoever protests against the coal minings is arrested by filing false FIRs against them," she said.

Kangujam in another tweet said the Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) coal mine, Parsa Coal mine and Kete Extension operated by Adani Group were a 'no go' zone for coal mining. "But Adani got the forest clearance within 2 days for the last 2 mines after Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan CM) met Bhupesh Baghel (Chattisgarh CM) on April 26. Because the coal blocks were allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd and operated by Adani," Kangujam said.

PEKB coal mine, Parsa Coal mine and Kete Extension, operated by Adani were a ‘no go’ zone for coal mining because of the biodiverse Hasdeo forests. But Adani got the forest clearance within 2 days for the last 2 mines after @ashokgehlot51 met @bhupeshbaghel on April 26. Because — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 14, 2022

The activist said that the indigenous Gond tribe of Hasdeo Aranya, the largest and oldest stretch of forest land in central India, is on the verge of losing its home, forest, and land rights.

Born in October 2011, Kangujam became an activist at a very early age. Three years ago when she was just 9, Kangujam spoke at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP25) in 2019.

Earlier today, she posted a number of videos and pictures from protest sites in Bilaspur city. "Dear World, Please support our movement to #SaveHasdeo forest from Adani coal mining. Just 31% of the world’s forest is left on our planet. Think for your children and grandchildren. We’re already the victim of climate change," she said in another tweet.