This start-up lets individuals invest money to fund commercial litigations

Kundan Shahi doesn’t have a legal background. During his growing up days in Bihar, his only exposure to law or legal matters were some of the property disputes in his village, which made him decide that he will start an NGO to help people settle cases in an out-of-court manner.

Many years have passed since then and while Shahi did not start an NGO, he did launch a start-up, which works in the legal area but with a unique model.

Delhi-based LegalPay is a litigation financing start-up that offers third-party funding for litigation matters. While litigation financing is quite new in India, it is quite popular in many of the developed economies where there are dedicated ventures that specialise in such kind of funding.

More importantly, LegalPay has created litigation financing as an investment product for retail investors in India as individuals can put in as low as Rs 25,000 to fund third-party litigations.

The start-up, which is backed by venture capital firms such as 9Unicorns and LetsVenture, plans to fund medium to late-stage commercial arbitration cases, which are typically settled in a time-bound manner. Globally, firms like Legalist, Burford Capital and Lexshares are some of the well-known litigation financing ventures.

“Around 2014, I started planning to quit my then job and start some research on legal insurance. I studied some of the then global models and finally, LegalPay was launched in 2019,” said Shahi while adding that things started to stabilise only around late 2020 due to the pandemic.

The start-up has opted for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) route to create a pool of legal cases that will enable risk diversification while focusing on B2B commercial cases based on factors like quantifiable damages against well-capitalised defendant, high-performing legal team and a clear visibility about the settlement timeline.

LegalPay’s first SPV fund raising happened around August this year and Rs 50 lakh was raised in just two weeks from retail and HNIs, says Shahi while adding that a second SPV is in the works, which has already got over 60 per cent pre-commitment.

In October, LegalPay closed a transaction of interim finance of an undisclosed amount to the Bengaluru and Ranchi-based hospital, Yashomati Hospitals, which is undergoing insolvency. The transaction was completed in a record time of less than three weeks.

Incidentally, interim finance, including interests accrued, has been given superior priority status over debts due to all other creditors under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Interim finance is a short-term, secured lending for six to 12 months granted to companies undergoing insolvency.

“One needs to understand that the fund that we provide is not a loan, it is an investment that will offer a return. We do proper due diligence and study the merits of the case on various parameters before deciding to go ahead with the funding,” explains Shahi.

The start-up is targeting mid-market companies including the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) undergoing insolvencies wherein the requirement of interim finance ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 crore.

This assumes significance as data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) shows that the interim financing requirements for companies undergoing insolvencies vary between Rs 10 lakh to as much as Rs 800 crore. Industry estimates have pegged such requirements in a range of Rs 50 crore to Rs 200 crore.

The interest level can be gauged from the fact that there are around 600 investors registered on the platform with many already having put in money in the SPV. Interestingly, NRIs account for around 20 per cent of all the registered investors.

Further, the start-up has received more than 1,000 enquiries for funding till date and of that around 300 have also submitted the required papers for their cases to be processed in terms of due diligence.

Going forward, we aim to have Rs 200 crore worth of claims under management by the end of next calendar year, says Shahi.

