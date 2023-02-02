Threat call to blow up Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya

An unidentified man on Thursday threatened to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The call was received by an Ayodhya resident, the police said as per the news agency PTI. The call was received by Manoj, who lives in the Ramkot area of Ayodhya. He alerted the police about the call received on his phone.

The police said the caller threatened to blow up the temple area at 10 am on Thursday. As soon as the information was received, police issued an alert to all personnel deployed at various locations in the district, the report said.

The police have filed a case and are conducting a probe, Ram Janmabhoomi police station SHO Sanjiv Kumar Singh said. He said efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the caller.

The report comes just a day after two rare rocks from which the idol of Lord Ram will be carved out and placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple reached Ayodhya late on Wednesday. The Shaligram rocks, which are 60 million years old, reached Ayodhya from Nepal on two different trucks.

One rock weighs 26 tonnes and the other weighs 14 tonnes, Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told PTI.



The idol of Lord Rama in his child's form carved from this stone will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple, which is expected to be ready by the Makar Sankranti festival in January next year, officials told PTI. The rocks were found in the Gandaki river at a place close to Saligrama or Muktinath in Nepal's Mustang district.