Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake of 5.9 magnitude strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Thursday whose tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit 79 km South of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 7:55 pm today, said the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Center for Seismology said on Twitter.

Pakistan, Tajikistan are the other affected countries. The epicenter of the earthquake is 10 km from Arandu, Pakistan. The quake struck at a depth of 189 km, said German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Strong shaking was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, while the quake was also felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan.

No report of any casualty or damage has come forth yet.

As per US Geological Survey, the earthquake felt in Jammu and Kashmir has an epicenter 43 km South-Southwest of Jurm, Afghanistan, with 5.9 magnitude.

This was the second time in a week, tremors were felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Delhi and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am.

The earthquake's epicenter was in Haryana's Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said then.

Delhi is under seismic zones 4, which has the highest risk of earthquakes.