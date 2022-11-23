UAE's travel guidelines: People with single name on passport not allowed to enter

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has changed its entry rule for international travellers effective from November 21. Indian airlines like Air India and IndiGo have issued statements informing travellers about the change.



In a circular posted on its site, Air India has said that any passport holder with a single name will not be allowed to enter UAE. "Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD (inadmissible)," it said.



The airline said that if a person has a first or last name on the passport, then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be inadmissible by the immigration department.



This new rule applies only to passengers with a visit visa, visa on arrival, employment and temporary visas and is not applicable to existing UAE resident card holders.



IndiGo has also issued a statement saying passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to or from UAE.



"As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE,” it said.



The budget airline, however, said that passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the “first name” and “surname” columns.