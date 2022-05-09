UGC seeks report from Sharda University on exam question on similarities between Fascism, Hindutva

The University Grants Commission (UGC) sought a report from the Sharda University on Monday about an ''objectionable'' question asked by it in an exam on similarities between Hindutva and fascism.

The higher education regulator has asked the Greater Noida-based private university to explain in the detailed action-taken report the steps taken by it to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

''It has been noticed that the students objected to the question and filed a complaint with the university. Needless to say that asking students such a question is against the spirit and ethos of our country, which is known for inclusivity and homogeneity and such questions have not been asked,'' the UGC said in a communication to the Sharda University.

The Political Science (Honours) question in the BA first-year paper asked the students about ''Hindutva-Fascism''. The question carrying seven marks read, ''Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments.'' After the question paper went viral on social media platforms, the university formed a three-member committee to ''look into the possibility of bias in the questions''.

In a statement issued on Saturday, it said the committee has found the question objectionable and for the purpose of evaluation, it may be ignored by the evaluators.

The university has also issued a show-cause notice to the faculty member who had set the question paper.