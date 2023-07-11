UP: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Ayodhya to avenge killing of goats; 3 held

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three men who pelted stones at a newly-launched Vande Bharat Express to avenge the killing of their goats by the train. They pelted stones at the train in Ayodhya days after the train mowed down a herd of goats.

Inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sonu Kumar Singh said the windowpanes of two coaches of the Vande Bharat Express were partially damaged as it passed through the Sohawal area of Raunahi police station area in Ayodhya around 9 am on Tuesday. The information about the incident was passed to Ayodhya Cantt RPF post, Singh said, adding that the train, however, continued its onward journey till Lucknow.

SSP (Ayodhya) RK Nayyar said it was found during the investigation that on Sunday, a herd of goats belonging to one Nanhu Paswan was killed after being hit by the Vande Bharat train while they were grazing on the railway track. "So, Paswan and his associates targeted the train." The police have arrested Paswan and his sons Ajay and Vijay in this connection, Nayyar said.

The train, which connects Gorakhpur with Lucknow, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7.

There have been several incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains in the past few months. In May, stones were pelted at the recently-launched Vande Bharat Express in Kerala as the semi-high-speed train passed through Thirunavaya and Tirur in the state’s Malappuram district. Attackers pelted stones against the windows of seats 62 and 63 of the C4 coach, cracking them.



