UPSSSC exams postponed as applicants can't download admit cards due to internet shutdown

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced on Sunday postponement of certain examinations that were scheduled to be held on December 24 and 26.

According to an official notification, these examinations for recruitment of junior assistants and computer operators will now be held on January 4 and January 10 respectively.

A decision to this effect was taken by UPSSSC chairman Pravir Kumar at an emergency meeting in Lucknow after the controller of examinations conveyed that many candidates were unable to download their admit cards.

The problem arose because Internet services have been suspended in several districts of the state following widespread anti-citizenship law protests.

Also Read: DoT seeks Rs 1.72 lakh crore in past statutory dues from GAIL after SC ruling

Also Read: Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims, says PM Modi

Also Read: India-Pakistan relations in 2019: From brink of war to corridor of peace