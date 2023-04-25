US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he is running for re-election in 2024. "When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America - and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for reelection," he said in a video released on Tuesday.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

In the last election, Biden, a Democrat, defeated former US President and Republican leader Donald Trump in what many called a close fight. In 2020, the Democratic Party secured 51.3 per cent of votes while the Republican Party could manage to get 46.8 per cent. This time too, Donal Trump, who served as president from 2016 to 2020, is running for another term in the White House.

Besides President Biden, two more candidates - Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson - from the Democratic Party have announced that they will contest the next presidential elections. From the Republican side, Larry Elder of California, Nikki Haley of South Carolina, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, and Vivek Ramaswamy of Ohio have declared their candidacies.