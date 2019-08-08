scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

US supports direct dialogue between Pakistan, India on disputed Kashmir region

The United States called for calm and restraint as the dispute escalated

The United States on Wednesday said it supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on the disputed Kashmir region and called for calm and restraint as the dispute escalated.

"We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern," a department spokeswoman said in a statement.

Also read: Pakistan suspends bilateral trade with India, expels envoy

Also Read: Article 370 revoked: 5 key facts related to Kashmir's economy

Also Read: Article 370: Jammu & Kashmir real estate market may take time to pick up pace

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos