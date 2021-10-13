Users now have time till October 31 to renew their DL, RC: Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Transport and Highways has said in a circular that all driving licences, vehicle registration certificates (RC), the validity of fitness, and permits that expired after February 2020 will be valid until October 31 2021.

It further said that the government would not give any more extensions beyond October 31 2021.

The Ministry said that it had received complaints that citizens are facing difficulties in the renewal of validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and the Centre Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 due to long queues at regional transfer offices. These documents include the validity of fitness, permit, and driving license registration, among others, whose validity could not be granted due to the lockdown, are now valid until October 31, 2021.

The Ministry has directed the states to complete pending services in mission mode and a time-bound manner.