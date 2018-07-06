Uttar Pradesh to ban plastic from July 15, says Yogi Adityanath

Taking a cue from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh too will ban use of plastic products by the mid of this month. Talking to ANI, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that an order has been passed to ban the use of plastic in the entire state from July 15.

"I urge all of us to work together to stop the use of plastic cups, glasses, polythene after July 15," ANI quoted him.

Hum logo ne 15 July se, pure pradesh ke andar plastic ko pratibandhit karne ke liye ek aadesh jaari kiya hai. Mai aavahan karunga ki 15 July ke baad plastic ke cup, glass, polythene ka istemal na ho, iske liye hum sabko milke kaam karna chahiye: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/k3FMOW7PPh - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2018

The order by Uttar Pradesh government is on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to end the use of single-use plastic products by 2022. This is the third time Uttar Pradesh has banned the use of plastic since 2015. Following an order by Allahabad High Court in November 2015, the state government had imposed a ban on plastic products in December 2015. The ban was not effective in Noida and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts. It was imposed again on 2017, but with limited success this time too.

Maharashtra government recently imposed a state-wide ban on plastic products on June 23. The ban had covered products made of plastic and thermocol. However, it later relaxed the ban to allow e-commerce companies to use plastic packaging for three more months after lobbying from multinational companies and plastic industry.