Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai to Pune in 3 hours! Check route, fares, launch date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch new set of Vande Bharat Express trains on February 10. The two new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will commence from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT). While one will take the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route, the other will take the Mumbai-Nashik-Sainagar Shirdi route.

Ahead of the launch on Friday, reports have suggested that their ticket will be the most expensive among all the other trains that operate on these routes.

Mumbai Pune Vande Bharat Express ticket price

With the launch of the new trains, passengers will be able to reach Pune in three hours.

For travelling to Pune, passengers will have to pay fares (excluding catering charges) of Rs 560 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for Executive Chair (EC) car, according to a report by Times of India.

Mumbai Solapur Vande Bharat Express ticket price

For Solapur, the ticket fare will be Rs 965 and Rs 1,970 for CC and EC respectively. The travel time for Solapur will be 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Vande Bharat Express for Sainagar Shirdi

The approximate travel time between CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be six hours.

For Sainagar-Shirdi the tariff is expected to be Rs 800 and Rs 1,630 for CC and EC respectively. As for the Nashik route, the fares are expected to be Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC.

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur is likely to run through the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune) and is expected to cover the distance of around 455 km in 6.35 hours.

The Mumbai-Shirdi train is expected to run through the Thal ghat (in Kasara area near Mumbai) and cover the distance of 340 km in 5.25 hours.

So far, eight Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched on various inter-state routes, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

