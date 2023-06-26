'Vigilantism won't be tolerated,' says Priyank Kharge after BJP accuses Karnataka govt of promoting cow slaughter

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday reiterated that any kind of vigilantism will not be tolerated in the state and if anyone has a problem with abiding by the law then they will face consequences. "Any kind of vigilantism will not be tolerated. We will abide by the law. If BJP has a problem abiding by the law, then they will face the consequences. Why does BJP have a problem following the law of the land?" he asked.

Kharge and the BJP are locked in a war of words after the former recently ordered the police to take strict action against people involved in cow vigilantism. The order came weeks before the Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri-eid. Kharge's remarks evoked a sharp reaction from the BJP, which said the Siddaramaiah government was promoting cow slaughter in the state.

The Karnataka BJP on Sunday said that Article 48 of the Indian Constitution clearly prohibits the slaughter of animals, particularly in public spaces. "However, @PriyankKharge is abusing his power by not only promoting illegal cow slaughter but also pressuring police officials to arrest anyone who opposes it," the saffron party said.

Targeting the chief minister, the BJP said "the self-proclaimed Constitution expert Siddaramaiah should explain whether this violates Baba Saheb's Indian Constitution or not. "If not, both need to be educated on the Indian Constitution."

Responding to this tweet, Priyank Kharge asked the party: "Is BJP suggesting cow vigilantism is legal & the vigilantes of any kind should be encouraged to break the law? Try it, my friends, Govt of Karnataka will show you the power of the Constitution."

Dear @BJP4Karnataka , time to fire your agency who is handling the party’s twitter handle . Clearly they don’t understand Kannada, forget understanding the Constitution.



Is BJP suggesting cow vigilantism is legal & the vigilantes of any kind should be encouraged to break the…

Backing Kharge, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre claimed that the BJP people had become unemployed, they had no work to do, and this was the reason why they were crying. "We want to give good governance and we will do so. We are only asking people to follow the law," Khandre said.

Last week, Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, directed the police officials to take strict action against people involved in cow vigilantism. He issued an indirect threat to members of the Bajrang Dal and said, "Those who wear shawls, take the law into their own hands and say they are from these dals, kick them and put them behind bars."

"If there's anyone who's a self-proclaimed leader and who spews venom in the name of communal issues, then action should be taken against them. I don't want unnecessary communal riots," he said during a meeting with officials in Kalaburgi. "The law is very clear on the transportation of livestock. Be it within city limits or rural areas. If they have the right documents, don't harass them," the minister told the police officials.

