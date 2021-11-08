Vijay Shekhar Sharma goes to Tirupati ahead of Paytm IPO

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of the fintech giant Paytm, has gone to Tirupati to seek blessings of ahead of the company's IPO.

According to a tweet by Sharma, the Paytm founder met Jawahar Reddy, executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Just met Sh. Jawahar Reddy Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (#TTD) in Tirupati as I have come here to seek blessing of God for all of @Paytm family. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/i7RIep8sLk — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 8, 2021



Reddy was recently made the chairman of Tirupati’s COVID-19 Command Control Centre after he handled the spread of pandemic in the state successfully.



Despite rumours about him being transferred, the TTD department clarified his position as unchanged.



Paytm claimed 1.2 billion monthly transactions in March 2021 with around 150 million monthly users.

On Monday, One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, opened its much-awaited initial public offer (IPO) for subscription. By 12.30 pm today, the IPO was subscribed 9 times and will remain open for subscription till November 10.



Recently the TTD trust initiated a Special Entry Darshan for pilgrims to visit Tirupati, the most famous temple in Tirumala. The ticket booking started on October 23, 2021, and the price for booking the special entry darshan was fixed at Rs 300.

