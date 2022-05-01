Vinay Mohan Kwatra takes charge as new foreign secretary amid Ukraine crisis

Seasoned diplomat Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday took charge as India's new foreign secretary at a time New Delhi is dealing with various geopolitical developments including the crisis in Ukraine. A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Kwatra succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla who retired from service on Saturday.

Kwatra was serving as India's envoy to Nepal before assuming the charge of the foreign secretary.

"Shri Vinay Kwatra assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today morning. #TeamMEA wishes Foreign Secretary Kwatra a productive and successful tenure ahead," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Sunday.

Kwatra is known to be having extensive expertise in dealing with India's neighbourhood as well as the US, China and Europe.

He took charge as the foreign secretary at a time India is dealing with various geopolitical developments including the Ukraine conflict, the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka and situation in Afghanistan and developments in the Indo-Pacific.

Before his diplomatic posting to Nepal in 2020, he served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020.

A career diplomat with over 32 years of experience, Kwatra has also held the position of a Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for two years between October 2015 and August 2017.

Kwatra headed the Policy Planning & Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs between July 2013 and October 2015 and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry where he dealt with India's relations with the US and Canada.

Also read: Who is Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's new foreign secretary? All you need to know