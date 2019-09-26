Volkswagen introduces 'Corporate Edition' trims of Polo, Vento, Tiguan and Ameo

After the country's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen India has now introduced a 'Corporate Edition' on diesel variants of its four cars -- Polo, Vento, Tiguan and Ameo -- to cater to corporate customers.

Volkswagen's Corporate edition will be available across the company's 132 sales & 113 service points across 102 cities in the country. Volkswagen's Corporate edition is offered to business customers in an attempt to pass on the benefits of the reduction in corporate tax.

Steffen Knapp, Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "Volkswagen India welcomes the announcement by the Hon'ble Finance Minister on the reduction of the corporate tax rate. In lieu of this, we at Volkswagen, would like to pass on the benefit to our customers through our Corporate edition. We are confident that this initiative would regain customer sentiment as its comprehensive and worthwhile package for prospective customers in search of premium mobility."

According to the German auto manufacturer, the Corporate edition is only applicable for corporate individuals, organisations across industries, including MSMEs, Government employees, chartered accountants, lawyers, architects, and more. The new offering covers a wide range of benefits on the purchase, accessories, servicing, as well as loyalty benefits for the vehicle.

